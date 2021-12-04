TDOH: 6% of babies born between March 2020 and Oct. 2021 had evidence of maternal COVID in pregnancy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released data about COVID-19 in pregnancy in November, offering insight into how COVID-19 has affected infants across the state.

According to the TDOH, of all infants born between Mar. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, six percent (7,785) showed signs of maternal COVID-19 infection during pregnancy. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions at delivery also spiked among women who had COVID-19 during pregnancy, jumping from 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.

COVID-19 also affected maternal deaths. According to the TDOH, there have been 15 confirmed maternal deaths in pregnancy due to COVID-19 through October 2021. Among those deaths, 93 percent (14) were unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Tennessee Department of Health recommend everyone eligible, including those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or attempting to get pregnant. The vaccine is not associated with negative side effects during pregnancy, like lessened fertility or miscarriage, the TDOH website reads.

TDOH releases COVID-19 pregnancy data (TDOH)

