Lady Vols play border state battle in Blacksburg Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 10 Tennessee (7-0) and Virginia Tech (7-1) will clash on Sunday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va., in a border state battle between two of the nation’s top teams in 2021-22. The contest between the Lady Vols and Hokies will tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum.

UT enters the game after posting its largest victory margins of the season, cruising to a 25-point win on Nov. 27 over Oklahoma State in its second contest at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, 80-55, and rolling past Tennessee Tech by 28 on Wednesday night, 76-48, in Knoxville.

Tennessee has opened a campaign at 7-0 for the ninth time in the past 20 years and the fourth occasion in the past five. It is seeking to go 8-0 for the first time since 2018-19 and for the seventh occasion in the past 20 years. Kellie Harper has matched her career-best start, also guiding UT to a 7-0 opening in her first year leading the Lady Vols in 2019-20.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, enters on a two-game winning streak, handling Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday night, 70-60. Prior to that road contest, the Hokies split games at the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico, falling to Kellie Harper’s former team, Missouri State, by a 76-68 count on Nov. 26 before rebounding to edge UT Martin, 54-49, on Nov. 27.

Up next, the Lady Vols play host to Georgia State on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (SECN+). That starts a run of five games in a row at home from Dec. 12 to Dec. 30.

Defending NCAA champion Stanford comes to Rocky Top for a 5:15 p.m. ET match-up on Dec. 18 (ESPN2).

