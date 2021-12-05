Advertisement

Lady Vols play border state battle in Blacksburg Sunday

UT enters the game after posting its largest victory margins of the season, cruising to a 25-point win on Nov. 27 over Oklahoma State in its second contest at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, 80-55, and rolling past Tennessee Tech by 28 on Wednesday night, 76-48, in Knoxville.
Alexus Dye
Alexus Dye(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 10 Tennessee (7-0) and Virginia Tech (7-1) will clash on Sunday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va., in a border state battle between two of the nation’s top teams in 2021-22. The contest between the Lady Vols and Hokies will tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum.

UT enters the game after posting its largest victory margins of the season, cruising to a 25-point win on Nov. 27 over Oklahoma State in its second contest at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, 80-55, and rolling past Tennessee Tech by 28 on Wednesday night, 76-48, in Knoxville.

Tennessee has opened a campaign at 7-0 for the ninth time in the past 20 years and the fourth occasion in the past five. It is seeking to go 8-0 for the first time since 2018-19 and for the seventh occasion in the past 20 years. Kellie Harper has matched her career-best start, also guiding UT to a 7-0 opening in her first year leading the Lady Vols in 2019-20.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, enters on a two-game winning streak, handling Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday night, 70-60. Prior to that road contest, the Hokies split games at the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico, falling to Kellie Harper’s former team, Missouri State, by a 76-68 count on Nov. 26 before rebounding to edge UT Martin, 54-49, on Nov. 27.

Up next, the Lady Vols play host to Georgia State on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (SECN+). That starts a run of five games in a row at home from Dec. 12 to Dec. 30.

Defending NCAA champion Stanford comes to Rocky Top for a 5:15 p.m. ET match-up on Dec. 18 (ESPN2).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to start hiring staff for Maryville location
FBI arrests Blount County teacher following child predator sting
FBI arrests Blount County teacher following child predator sting
Mom says police tasered, arrested special needs Cumberland County student
Mom says police tasered, arrested special needs Cumberland County student

Latest News

Kennedy Chandler
No. 13 Vols cash in on Colorado turnovers in 69-54 road win
First for Powell program
Powell wins 1st State Football Championship
Powell wins state championship
Powell takes home first ever State Football Championship
Alcoa Tornados
Alcoa wins seventh straight state championship