Advertisement

New trial after jury met in room with Confederate symbols

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that Tim Gilbert deserves a new trial.
The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that Tim Gilbert deserves a new trial.
The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that Tim Gilbert deserves a new trial.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee appeals court has granted a new trial for a Black man who was convicted of aggravated assault by an all-white jury that deliberated in a room containing Confederate symbols.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that Tim Gilbert deserves a new trial on charges stemming from a December 2018 altercation, The Tennessean reported.

Gilbert was sentenced to six years in prison after his conviction on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

His attorney appealed, arguing that Gilbert’s right to a fair trial was violated because the jury deliberated in a room adorned with an antique Confederate flag and a portrait of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The appeal court’s ruling came after a circuit court judge denied Gilbert’s motion for a new trial.

The appeals court ruling said that allowing the jury to decide whether Gilbert was innocent or guilty in a room at the Giles County Courthouse maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy “exposed the jury to extraneous prejudicial information and violated his constitutional rights to a fair trial conducted by an impartial jury.”

The trial court also made a mistake by allowing a challenged witness statement, an error that “cannot be classified as harmless,” the appeals court said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to start hiring staff for Maryville location
FBI arrests Blount County teacher following child predator sting
FBI arrests Blount County teacher following child predator sting
Mom says police tasered, arrested special needs Cumberland County student
Mom says police tasered, arrested special needs Cumberland County student

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Another mild cloudy day ahead, rain arrives late Sunday
Kennedy Chandler
No. 13 Vols cash in on Colorado turnovers in 69-54 road win
Eagles on Norris Lake
PHOTOS: Bald eagles on Norris Lake
The large staircase greets each guest at the entryway of the home.
Here’s a virtual tour of the Villa Collina auction