No. 10 UT stays perfect with 64-58 win over Va. Tech

The victory keeps the Lady Vols perfect on the season at 8-0 and marks the best start of Kellie Harper’s career as a head coach.
Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVLT) – No. 10 Tennessee pulled off a scrappy win in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, defeating Virginia Tech 64-58.

The victory keeps the Lady Vols perfect on the season at 8-0 and marks the best start of Kellie Harper’s career as a head coach.

UT was led in scoring by graduate Jordan Walker who tallied 17 points and freshman Sara Puckett who logged a career-high 15. Tamari Key turned in her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hokies fall to 7-2 on the season and were led by Aisha Sheppard who tallied 30 points and Georgia Amoore who finished with 12.

