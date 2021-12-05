Rain settles in for the start of Monday, temps fall in the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sunday evening forecast reveals the clouds and spotty showers stay with us and we’ll stay in the 50s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain really settles in for Monday morning and gets heavier as we move through the day. We could reach good quarter of an inch in most spots with some locally higher amounts like an inch.

Showers and storms are possible as the front passes through on Monday. (WVLT)

The story of Monday is the falling temperatures. After lunch watch the thermometers drop into the mid 40s for the afternoon and eventually to near 30 by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning. Winds will be increased as well which will make it feel more like 19 in some areas.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will be a chilly day all in all. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid 40s and a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon.

Beyond that another chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, but drying out and warming up for the weekend. Expect periods of sunshine and temperatures back into the 60s. Right now we’ve got a 20% rain coverage on Saturday and 40% for Sunday.

After the falling temperatures on Monday, Tuesday will be cold all day. (WVLT)

