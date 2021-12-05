Advertisement

SEC earns two bids in College Football Playoff

By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alabama heads into the postseason the same way it started the regular season - as No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in the last College Football Playoff rankings after beating previously top-ranked Georgia Saturday.

Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped two spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati becomes the first Group of Five team to secure a playoff spot after an undefeated season. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.

