Tennessee rugby wins national championship

During the 2021 season, The University of Tennessee men’s rugby team outscored its opponents 373-127.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee men’s rugby team won the 2021 Fall USA Collegiate Division I Club Rugby Championship on Saturday against Bowling Green.

The Vols started strong with a 31-21 lead at halftime, in part to forward Greg Janowick. The lock from Illinois scored three tries and his second row counterpart, Will Ring, followed along with a truck into the try zone.

Center Jake Rath converted two kicks to bring the score 24-0, all in the first 18 minutes of the game.

Bowling Green returned the favor and answered with 21 points of their own by taking advantage of mauls.

Tennessee center Josh Shelter and hooker Greg Giangiulio finished the Vols first-half scoring with a pick-and-go series under the post.

Winger Austin White scored first in the second half, with a run down the left sideline.

After that, Tennessee spent the majority of the remaining half defending against Bowling Green. Tennessee was able to force knock-ons, penalties and held BGSU up in-goal to hold their line.

A Falcons try from Nico Labianca and a late try by Gale Luther put the pressure on. Bowling Green decided against the conversion to get another try but were unsuccessful.

The Vols defeated Bowling Green University 36-31, completing their season undefeated with three shutout wins.

During the 2021 season, Tennessee outscored their opponents 373-127.

