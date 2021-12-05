Vols to play Purdue in Music City Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans have known for two weeks that the team would be playing in a bowl game, but Sunday found out where and who it would be lining up against.

The Vols will head west on I-40 to Nashville to play Purdue in the Music City Bowl. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 from Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Purdue in Music City Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ



Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

After the dust settled on the regular season and the final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, bowl game announcements started trickling out Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was projected by most college football writers and commentators to play in either the Music City Bowl or the Gator Bowl.

Josh Heupel is the fifth Tennessee coach in the past 70 years to lead the Vols to bowl eligibility in his debut season, joining Bill Battle (1970), Phillip Fulmer (1993), Lane Kiffin (2009) and Derek Dooley (2010).

The 8-4 Boilermakers are led by fifth-year head coach by Jeff Brohm.

Tennessee’s last appearance in a bowl game was two seasons ago - when the Vols came from behind to beat Indiana in the 2020 Gator Bowl, 23-22.

Before that, Tennessee last went bowling in Nashville during the 2016 season. The Vols beat Nebraska 38-24 to finish the season 8-4 and ranked 21st in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

