Arya the tiger to soon depart from Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced that seven-year-old Malayan tiger Arya would soon move to another accredited zoo to potentially find a partner for reproduction.

Director of Animal Care, Conservation & Education Phillip Colclough said the zoo made many efforts from a science standpoint to have her breed with males at the zoo but was ultimately unsuccessful. Therefore, zoo officials said that the move might allow her to be a mother somewhere else and contribute to the preservation of her species.

“There are only 350 of these animals left in the world, and we want to move her to another AZA facility that will give her a better chance to contribute to the population,” Colclough said.

The zoo said they were sad to see her leave, but they took extensive measures to ensure a smooth transition.

Arya arrived in Knoxville in January 2017 from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California on the recommendation of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan in hopes that she would mate with one of the zoo’s male tigers, Bashir.

