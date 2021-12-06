Divers find truck belonging to man missing out of Scott Co. for three years, remains found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Illinois dive team Chaos Divers found a pickup truck belonging to a Kentucky man last seen in Scott County over three years ago early Sunday morning, representatives with the McCreary County Coroner’s Office said.

The truck was found in a pond just off U.S. Highway 27 in Strunk, Kentucky. Its license plate confirmed it to be owned by Jeff Anthony Shepherd, who has been missing since March 14, 2018, the announcement said.

The truck was removed from the pond, and human remains were found inside, MCCO officials said. Deputy Coroner Zachary Chaney pronounced the person dead and the remains were taken to the Pine Knot Fire Department where they were removed from the truck.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

