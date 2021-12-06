Increased police presence for students Tuesday following lockdown at Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.
The school went on a level three lockdown, which calls “for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school.” Students were kept inside classrooms and did not change classes during the lockdown, ORHS officials said.
Dr. Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools released a statement to parents. Cross told parents the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution on Monday. She also mentioned that the Oak Ridge Police Department will have increased presence on campus Tuesday to ensure the campus is safe for students.
School officials released a statement on the lockdown.
Officials with ORHS confirmed that students would be dismissed at the regular time, and that agencies are set to investigate the threat.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.