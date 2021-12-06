Increased police presence for students Tuesday following lockdown at Oak Ridge High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.

The school went on a level three lockdown, which calls “for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school.” Students were kept inside classrooms and did not change classes during the lockdown, ORHS officials said.

Dr. Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools released a statement to parents. Cross told parents the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution on Monday. She also mentioned that the Oak Ridge Police Department will have increased presence on campus Tuesday to ensure the campus is safe for students.

School officials released a statement on the lockdown.

ORHS is on a level 3 lockdown due to a shooting threat on social media. The Oak Ridge Police Department is currently on scene investigating. Level 3 lockdown is a call for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school. Students return to classrooms. All outside doors and classroom doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. We will release more information as it becomes available.

Officials with ORHS confirmed that students would be dismissed at the regular time, and that agencies are set to investigate the threat.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is still investigating a shooting threat that was made on social media and put Oak Ridge High School on level 3 lockdown Monday. Students will be released from school at its normal release time and ORPD is taking necessary precautions to continue to investigate and keep students safe during dismissal. We appreciate the seamless coordination and efforts between the school system, City and ORPD as this investigation continues.

Safety is our top priority so, based on many factors, we chose to stay in a level three lockdown out of an abundance of caution today. I want to thank our students who came forward and notified the ORHS administration immediately after seeing this social media post. Finally, we thank our parents for their patience as we dealt with this issue. The ORPD will have an increased presence on campus tomorrow to ensure that our campus is safe and provides a culture of learning for our students.

