Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested for trespassing, sexual battery on UT campus

A Knoxville man allegedly made advances on three women, a report states.
Eric Tuyisenge
Eric Tuyisenge(UTPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after making nonconsensual advances on two women while on the University of Tennessee campus, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

According to the report, Eric Tuyisenge, 25, was on Highland Avenue when he approached a woman loading a car seat into her car and asked her “will you have sex with me?” The woman repeatedly asked Tuyisenge to leave, but he instead made further advances, eventually hugging the woman and kissing her neck. She pulled away from him and got in her car, and Tuyisenge eventually left, the report said.

Tuyisenge then reportedly made his way to Dogwood Hall. The University of Tennessee Police responded to the hall, where two more victims told them that Tuyisenge made advances, and touched them without their consent.

Officers made contact with Tuyisenge and took him into custody, charging him with two counts of sexual battery and criminal trespassing, the report says.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Music City Bowl
Vols to play Purdue in Music City Bowl
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Agencies to host Narcan clinic
Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition to host online Narcan training
5th-wheel camper lands on school bus in Trousdale County
RV lands on Middle Tenn. school bus with driver still inside, report says
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Rainy mid to late morning.
Windy rain and storms and dropping temperatures today