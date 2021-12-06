Knoxville man arrested for trespassing, sexual battery on UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after making nonconsensual advances on two women while on the University of Tennessee campus, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

According to the report, Eric Tuyisenge, 25, was on Highland Avenue when he approached a woman loading a car seat into her car and asked her “will you have sex with me?” The woman repeatedly asked Tuyisenge to leave, but he instead made further advances, eventually hugging the woman and kissing her neck. She pulled away from him and got in her car, and Tuyisenge eventually left, the report said.

Tuyisenge then reportedly made his way to Dogwood Hall. The University of Tennessee Police responded to the hall, where two more victims told them that Tuyisenge made advances, and touched them without their consent.

Officers made contact with Tuyisenge and took him into custody, charging him with two counts of sexual battery and criminal trespassing, the report says.

