Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a man who was discovered in an alley off of Juanita Cannon Street in East Knoxville early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area just before 5:30 a.m. on the report of an unresponsive man, a report from KPD states. While in the alley, officers pronounced the man, who was shot at least one time, dead at the scene, the report said.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

