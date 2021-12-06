Advertisement

Knoxville police investigating robbery at First Horizon Bank

Bank employees told officers that an unknown white man approached a teller, demanded money and fled on foot from the bank.
Bank employees told officers that an unknown white man approached a teller, demanded money and fled on foot from the bank.(KPD)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to First Horizon Bank on North Cedar Bluff Road in reference to a robbery taking place on Monday at around 3:10 p.m., a report from KPD representative Scott Erland said.

Bank employees told officers that an unknown white man approached a teller, demanded money and fled on foot from the bank.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators and FBI Special Agents responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the robbery. At this time, the suspect has not been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to contact the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751 or submit a tip via East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

