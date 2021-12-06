Lady Vols move into the AP Top-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following wins last week over Tennessee Tech at home and then Sunday at Virgi9nia Tech, Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols have moved up two spots to No.9 in this week’s women’s Associated Press rankings.

Tennessee pulled off a gritty win in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, defeating Virginia Tech 64-58 to remain unbeaten and card the finest opening to a season in Kellie Harper’s 18-year career. UT overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 14-3 run over the final 5:38 to end the Hokies’ 63-game home win streak against non-conference opponents.

The win also kept the Lady Vols perfect on the season at 8-0, with the program starting with that record for only the seventh time in the past 20 years.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return to Knoxville for a five-game homestand, beginning with Georgia State on Dec. 12. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET and be streamed on SECN+.

