Advertisement

Lady Vols move into the AP Top-10

Tennessee ranked 9th in the nation by the Associated Press
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following wins last week over Tennessee Tech at home and then Sunday at Virgi9nia Tech, Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols have moved up two spots to No.9 in this week’s women’s Associated Press rankings.

Tennessee pulled off a gritty win in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, defeating Virginia Tech 64-58 to remain unbeaten and card the finest opening to a season in Kellie Harper’s 18-year career. UT overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 14-3 run over the final 5:38 to end the Hokies’ 63-game home win streak against non-conference opponents.

The win also kept the Lady Vols perfect on the season at 8-0, with the program starting with that record for only the seventh time in the past 20 years.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return to Knoxville for a five-game homestand, beginning with Georgia State on Dec. 12. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET and be streamed on SECN+.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Music City Bowl
Vols to play Purdue in Music City Bowl
If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

UT Basketball Freshman guard
Vols hold steady in latest AP Rankings
Jeff Anthony Shepherd
Divers find truck belonging to man missing out of Scott Co. for three years, remains found
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Oak Ridge High School placed on lockdown due to social media threat