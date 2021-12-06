Advertisement

Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition to host online Narcan training

The session will cover how to use Narcan, an emergency reversal drug that can save lives during cases of overdose and is free to the public.
Agencies to host Narcan clinic
Agencies to host Narcan clinic(MCPWC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition, Sevier County Office of Alcohol and Drug Programs and Sevier County C.A.R.E.S. are set to host an online drug prevention training session.

The session will cover how to use Narcan, an emergency reversal drug that can save lives during cases of overdose and is free to the public.

Those interested will need to log in via Zoom and use the password “717789.” The session is scheduled for Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Music City Bowl
Vols to play Purdue in Music City Bowl
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Eric Tuyisenge
Knoxville man arrested for trespassing, sexual battery on UT campus
5th-wheel camper lands on school bus in Trousdale County
RV lands on Middle Tenn. school bus with driver still inside, report says
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Rainy mid to late morning.
Windy rain and storms and dropping temperatures today