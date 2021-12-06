Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition to host online Narcan training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition, Sevier County Office of Alcohol and Drug Programs and Sevier County C.A.R.E.S. are set to host an online drug prevention training session.

The session will cover how to use Narcan, an emergency reversal drug that can save lives during cases of overdose and is free to the public.

Those interested will need to log in via Zoom and use the password “717789.” The session is scheduled for Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.