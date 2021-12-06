Mr. Football awards set to be announced on Tuesday
There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.
A banquet will be held at Noon on Tuesday, December 7, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided on TennesseeTitans.com.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
2021 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARDS FINALISTS
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody,De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg,Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs, CountyCameron Miller, MAHS, Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa, Jacob Dooley, Waverly, Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn, Mason Gudger, Greeneville, Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns, Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central, Walter Nolen III, Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland, Destin Wade, Summit, Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Bradford Gaines, DCA, Steele Haynes, USJ, Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy, Langston Patterson, CPA, Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers ,Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II, William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek, Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma, George Laster, Brentwood Academy
