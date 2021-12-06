Advertisement

Mr. Football awards set to be announced on Tuesday

There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II
FINALISTS ANNOUNCED IN 9 TSSAA CLASSIFICATIONS
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.

A banquet will be held at Noon on Tuesday, December 7, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided on TennesseeTitans.com.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.

2021 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARDS FINALISTS

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody,De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg,Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs, CountyCameron Miller, MAHS, Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa, Jacob Dooley, Waverly, Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn, Mason Gudger, Greeneville, Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns, Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central, Walter Nolen III, Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland, Destin Wade, Summit, Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Bradford Gaines, DCA, Steele Haynes, USJ, Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy, Langston Patterson, CPA, Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers ,Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II, William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek, Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma, George Laster, Brentwood Academy

