Advertisement

Oak Ridge High School placed on lockdown due to social media threat

Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.

The school went on a level three lockdown, which calls “for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school.” Students were kept inside classrooms and did not change classes during the lockdown, ORHS officials said.

School officials released a statement on the lockdown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Music City Bowl
Vols to play Purdue in Music City Bowl
If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Jeff Anthony Shepherd
Divers find truck belonging to man missing out of Scott Co. for three years, remains found
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Knoxville police investigating death after finding body in East Knoxville alley
Agencies to host Narcan clinic
Monroe County Prevention and Wellness Coalition to host online Narcan training
Eric Tuyisenge
Knoxville man arrested for trespassing, sexual battery on UT campus