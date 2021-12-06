Oak Ridge High School placed on lockdown due to social media threat
Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.
The school went on a level three lockdown, which calls “for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school.” Students were kept inside classrooms and did not change classes during the lockdown, ORHS officials said.
School officials released a statement on the lockdown.
This is a developing story.
