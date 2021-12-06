Oak Ridge High School placed on lockdown due to social media threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.

The school went on a level three lockdown, which calls “for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school.” Students were kept inside classrooms and did not change classes during the lockdown, ORHS officials said.

School officials released a statement on the lockdown.

ORHS is on a level 3 lockdown due to a shooting threat on social media. The Oak Ridge Police Department is currently on scene investigating. Level 3 lockdown is a call for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school. Students return to classrooms. All outside doors and classroom doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. We will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

