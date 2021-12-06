Powell community rushes mom and pop shop for fan-favorite items to celebrate historic win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Powell Panthers are now state champions after a 42-34 win against Page High School at the BlueCross Bowl Dec. 3rd.

A spotless trophy now sits inside the school as a reflection of the team’s hard work over the past decade. They’ve come close to the title three times before.

Principal Chad Smith told WVLT News he remembers those nail biting days like yesterday.

“I was a senior. (Coach) Matt was a junior,” Smith said. “And, I can remember cheering them on. We played Brentwood Academy at Vanderbilt stadium.”

Three days after the win in Chattanooga, the community is still on a celebratory high. People rushed to the mom and pop, Media Prints, in Powell hoping to score pieces of history. Championship stamped t-shirts, mugs and jackets were hot off the press Monday morning.

“It has been absolutely crazy,” Sandra Estes, the owner, said. “We were here Friday night after the game until about 3 (a.m.) we were back here Saturday morning at night. It started as soon as we got here and it hasn’t stopped.”

Media Prints and other fans gifted the team with championship keepsakes and lunch.

Principal Smith said he is planning for a community-wide celebration.

“We want to have a parade. We want to have a massive celebration. I’ve already had people reach out to me over the weekend,” Smith said. “They reached out to us this morning willing to help us out financially, whatever we need to make the experience better for our kids because that’s what it’s truly about.”

The team is headed to Nashville Tuesday for the TSSAA Mr. Football awards inside Nissan Stadium.

You can watch the event live.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.