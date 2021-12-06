Advertisement

RV lands on Middle Tenn. school bus with driver still inside, report says

A Trousdale County bus was knocked on its side and hit with an RV while the driver was inside, a report says.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Trousdale County school bus is likely a total loss after being flipped over by strong winds and then hit with a large RV while the driver was still inside Monday morning, a report from WSMV in Nashville said.

Just after 6 a.m., Trousdale County School District Superintendent of Schools Clint Satterfield said winds flipped the camper onto a school bus that was stationed at the driver’s home, the report said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Satterfield told WSMV. “It looks like he was playing with a Matchbox set. It looked like he turned the bus over on its sides and then took up the camper and put it on top.”

Satterfield called the incident a “miracle,” WSMV’s report said. The driver reportedly crawled out of the emergency hatch on top of the bus and is not injured.

TCS closed schools for Monday due to the high winds and storm. There were no students in the school bus at the time, the report said.

