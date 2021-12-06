Some residents return to Northgate Terrace following fire and water damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some resident have returned to their residence at Northgate Terrace according to Knoxville Community Development Corporation Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the reports of a fire at Northgate Terrace at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 27. Officials said a sprinkler head activated before their arrival and extinguished the fire but continued to discharge water.

Water filtered through the ceilings to the apartments below and eventually made its way to the lobby and ground floor. Due to the condition of the electrical corridors of the building, the tenants were evacuated for their safety, officials said.

KCDC staff had been coordinating with social services agencies to address the needs of Northgate Terrace residents since a minor fire and resulting water damage at the property. Residents who did not choose to stay with friends or family have transitioned to hotel rooms paid for by KCDC, and staff members have retrieved medications and assistive devices from Northgate Terrace as requested by residents, according to a statement from KCDC.

“On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Knoxville Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office cleared reopening of floors 2-5, and up to 52 of the building’s residents began returning to Northgate Terrace that evening.” said Bentley in a statement.

Floors 6 and above remain closed until an additional two elevators can be repaired. Officials say the parts to fix the elevators were received on Monday. Repairs and testing on the elevators are underway now, according to officials.

Additional residents will return to the complex in stages starting on Tuesday, according to the release.

“Inspection of each of the building’s 241 occupied units for significance of water damage is underway. Residents with units found to have significant damage may be relocated to other units in the building as available. As crews are still assessing water damage, a timeline for these additional repairs is unknown at this time.”

