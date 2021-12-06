Sunshine and cold air returns Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold air returns Tuesday, but those temperatures look to go up and down throughout the week. Rain chances will be on and off as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

That cold front is moving out of here which will allow the clouds to clear and those temperatures to drop. We’ll cool down to around 28 degrees by the morning, with a mostly clear sky and areas of fog.

Tuesday is left chilly, with a cool breeze. We’ll only top out around 45 degrees, and the northeasterly breeze up to 10 mph makes it feel a few degrees colder. It’s a mostly sunny day, with high clouds filtering in again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday night drops to 32 degrees early, but increasing clouds will nudge up temperatures to around 36 by Wednesday morning. Then we’ll have scattered showers Wednesday, with light rain and spotty change to snow in the higher elevations. The high will be around 51 degrees. This front has weakened quite a bit, with more energy ahead of for another strong cold front by Saturday.

Temperatures build up to end the week, then scattered showers increase Friday. We’re looking at another drop in temperatures Saturday, with an 80% coverage Friday night into Saturday morning in rain, and temperatures dropping from the upper 60s to around 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon. We could see a wintry mix to snow showers Saturday night, especially in the higher elevations.

