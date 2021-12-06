Advertisement

Tennessee IDs chronic wasting disease in deer in 12th county

The condition is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system in the deer family.
EBRSO holds annual hunter sight-in program
EBRSO holds annual hunter sight-in program(tcw-wafb)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say a 12th county has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for the illness.

The state says the disease has been found in white-tailed deer in Chester, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties. It has been found within 10 miles of another three counties considered high-risk.

Additional regulations have been imposed on those 15 counties, including on carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement. The condition is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system in the deer family.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans
Music City Bowl
Vols to play Purdue in Music City Bowl
Drug raid conducted at Waffle House
Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Three year old Malayan tiger Arya
Arya the tiger to soon depart from Zoo Knoxville
Rainy mid to late morning.
Windy rain and storms and dropping temperatures today
Tracking a cold front today
Your Forecast: Tracking a strong cold front today
The victory keeps the Lady Vols perfect on the season at 8-0 and marks the best start of Kellie...
No. 10 UT stays perfect with 64-58 win over Va. Tech