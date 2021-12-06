Visit Knoxville celebrates 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit Knoxville presented hundreds of people their plan for the 40th-anniversary celebration of the World’s Fair. They also brought a group back that was at the first World’s Fair announcement 40 years ago.

People lined the streets at World’s Fair Park to see the Budweiser Clydesdales.

“We are getting to see the Clydesdales move right here in Knoxville just like they did 40 years ago,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.

To get the full feel of the fair though, you have to remember what happened back in 1982. Around 11 million people from around the world came to Knoxville to celebrate the World’s Fair. This includes former President Ronald Reagan.

“There was just so much variety with a number of national and international as well as state and local input,” Knoxville’s mayor back in 1982, Randy Tyree, said.

Jerry St. Clair, who attended the 1982 World’s Fair, said, “It was amazing. You got to see people from China and I don’t know where all. They called us a scruffy little city and here we are putting on a World’s Fair.”

Jerry and his wife, Mercy, are planning to go to next year’s World’s Fair starting May 20. They hope to do several things including seeing something they haven’t seen in a while.

“I’m looking forward to getting up in the Sunsphere and looking out over the place,” St. Clair said.

Visit Knoxville will have a soft opening of the Sunsphere observation deck on Feb. 22.

The World’s Fair may not attract millions as it did in 1982, but Visit Knoxville cherishes the idea of continuing this celebration.

