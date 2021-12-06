Advertisement

Vols hold steady in latest AP Rankings

Purdue No.1 in men’s poll for first ever
UT Basketball Freshman guard
UT Basketball Freshman guard(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite a big road win over the weekend at Colorado, the basketball Vols are still ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press Top-25 college basketball poll. Tennessee did move up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No.14.

Rick Barnes and company will next put that No.13 national ranking on the line Tuesday night when they take on Texas Tech inside Madison Square Garden in New York. The game, which is part of the annual Jimmy V Classic, will tip off at 7pm and can be seen on ESPN.

By the way, at the top of this week’s AP Top-25 is the same school the football Vols will face in the Music City Bowl, the Purdue Boilermakers. It’s a little history for the Purdue program as this is the first time ever they’ve assumed the top spot in the Poll. Now 8-0, Purdue was a unanimous choice for No.1. Baylor, Duke, UC LA and Gonzaga make up your top 5.

As for the other SEC teams in the rankings, Alabama and Kentucky are 9 and 10 respectively. Arkansas comes in one spot ahead of Tennessee at No.12. Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers are 18th and LSU comes in at No.25 this week.

