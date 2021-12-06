Windy rain and storms and dropping temperatures today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One cold front moves in rain and storms today, moving down temperatures. We’re also tracking a few midweek showers, then another strong cold front to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a few rain showers. These are developing ahead of the front. We’re starting the day with temperatures warming to today’s high, in the low 60s.

The mainly line of rain moves in mid to late morning, with the peak coverage at 80% of our area seeing moderate to heavy rain and some thunderstorms are possible. Gusts also ramp up to around 35 to 40 mph, with the Smoky Mountain gusts up to 50 mph with a Wind Advisory.

The bulk of the rain misses the morning commute, so pack your lunch if you don’t want to get back out in it. Rain is more scattered again this afternoon and spotty by this evening, as the temperatures cool. We’ll drop to around 49 degrees by 3 pm, when we’d normally hit our high.

Rainfall potential (WVLT)

We’ll keep cooling to around 28 degrees by the morning, with a mostly clear sky and areas of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is left chilly, with a cool breeze. We’ll only top out around 45 degrees, and the northeasterly breeze up to 10 mph makes it feel a few degrees colder. It’s a mostly sunny day, with high clouds filtering in again.

Tuesday night drops to 32 degrees early, but increasing clouds will nudge up temperatures to around 36 by Wednesday morning. Then we’ll have scattered showers Wednesday, with light rain and spotty change to snow in the higher elevations. The high will be around 51 degrees. This front has weakened quite a bit, with more energy ahead of for another strong cold front by Saturday.

Temperatures build up to end the week, then scattered showers increase Friday. We’re looking at another drop in temperatures Saturday, with an 80% coverage Friday night into Saturday morning in rain, and temperatures dropping from the upper 60s to around 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon. We could see a few wintry mix to snow showers Saturday night, especially in the higher elevations.

First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

