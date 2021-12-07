Advertisement

11-year-old boy trapped beneath side-by-side vehicle in critical condition

A Blount County boy is in the hospital following an accident.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Dec. 7, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County 11-year-old is in the hospital following an accident with a side-by-side vehicle, Public Information Officer with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Marian O’Briant told WVLT News.

Deputies responded to a home on Potter Road just after 4 p.m. Monday, O’Briant said. According to a report from O’Briant, the boy was traveling down a hill in the vehicle to pick his sister up from a bus stop when the vehicle overturned on top of him, pinning him underneath.

Deputies were able to administer CPR, and he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, then to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, O’Briant said.

An investigation is ongoing, she said, but it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

