Al Wilson set to join Vol greats in College Football Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas will take place this evening from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST, featuring the induction of the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes; the presentation of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments; and the bestowing of the 32nd NFF William V. Campbell Trophy® to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

On Tuesday, hours prior to accepting the biggest accolade of his Volunteer career, Vol Legend and 2021 inductee Al Wilson credited his College Football Hall of Fame induction to the cornerstone of each of those Wilson leadership tales – the team.

Wilson will be formally enshrined into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 at the annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It will be carried live on ESPN3 at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

”It means the world to me as a player to have the opportunity to represent my teammates,” he said. “It’s an emotional thing too because at the end of the day it is a team sport. We do it as a team. I told my teammates that this award has my name on it, but it represents us as a team. To be a part of something like that and be the representative for that (1998) team, it’s one of the most amazing feelings I can imagine. It also was humbling and something I take with great pride.”

Wilson is the 25th Vol to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and first since Peyton Manning in 2017. Of the 25 inductees, 21 were enshrined as players and four as coaches. The 25 inductees are the most in the SEC and sixth-most nationally.

