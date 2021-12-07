All Star Football Game to feature marching bands from 21 East Tennessee high schools
They will perform during pregame and halftime.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 300 high school students will all be playing together on the field this weekend. They’ll play at the first Rivalry Showcase All-Star football game on Saturday Dec. 11 at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge.
The band is comprised of 21 area high schools. They will perform during pregame and halftime.
The schools that are represented this year are:
- Anderson County
- Carter
- Knox Central
- Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Clinton
- Farragut
- Gatlinburg-Pittman
- Gibbs
- Greenback
- Greeneville
- Hardin Valley
- Heritage
- Jefferson County
- Lenoir City
- Maryville
- Morristown East
- Northview Academy
- Oak Ridge
- Sevier County
- South-Doyle
- William Blount
For the halftime performance, the band will play patriotic themed songs like “God Bless America”, “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA”. In addition, with the game being so close to Christmas, Santa Claus will join us at the end of the performance while the band plays a Christmas Medley!
The Rivalry Showcase All Star HS Football Game will be against Knoxville and East Tennessee. It will be Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. You can start to livestream the game on the CW Knoxville staring at 7:00 p.m.
