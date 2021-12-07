All Star Football Game to feature marching bands from 21 East Tennessee high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 300 high school students will all be playing together on the field this weekend. They’ll play at the first Rivalry Showcase All-Star football game on Saturday Dec. 11 at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge.

The band is comprised of 21 area high schools. They will perform during pregame and halftime.

The schools that are represented this year are:

Anderson County

Carter

Knox Central

Christian Academy of Knoxville

Clinton

Farragut

Gatlinburg-Pittman

Gibbs

Greenback

Greeneville

Hardin Valley

Heritage

Jefferson County

Lenoir City

Maryville

Morristown East

Northview Academy

Oak Ridge

Sevier County

South-Doyle

William Blount

For the halftime performance, the band will play patriotic themed songs like “God Bless America”, “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA”. In addition, with the game being so close to Christmas, Santa Claus will join us at the end of the performance while the band plays a Christmas Medley!

The Rivalry Showcase All Star HS Football Game will be against Knoxville and East Tennessee. It will be Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. You can start to livestream the game on the CW Knoxville staring at 7:00 p.m.

