Back to the chill with some sunshine for today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking more up and down temperatures and rain chances.
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is a chilly but beautiful day, as clouds return late ahead of a few light showers tonight. Temperatures are going up to end the week, but so will the rain chances ahead of another strong cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and colder, as we drop to around 28 degrees. There is a breeze that makes us feel colder, but that wind keeps frost from being widespread. So, we have patchy fog and frost developing where the wind is calm or blocked.

Tuesday is left chilly, with a cool breeze. We’re only topping out around 47 degrees, and the northeasterly breeze up to 10 mph makes it feel a few degrees colder at times. It’s a mostly sunny day, with gradually increasing afternoon clouds.

We’ll be mostly cloudy by this evening, cutting off the cooling early at 36 degrees. A few light showers are moving in overnight, with spotty wintry mix to snow at the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Temperatures actually go up slightly, with Knoxville around 39 degrees by morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The few light showers stick around for Wednesday morning, but head out quickly. That return to sunshine by midday allows us to warm up to around 53 degrees in the afternoon, or back to seasonable.

Clouds return Thursday, but warmer air is flowing our way. That leaves Thursday around 56 degrees, and adds in some showers Thursday night.

We’re looking at scattered rain and storms for Friday, and a high of 66 degrees, with gradually warming temperatures continuing into Friday night. Saturday looks to start off around 68 degrees, with scattered rain and storms still. Then the main line of rain from the cold front leaves us with an 80% coverage Saturday morning to early afternoon, and cooling to around 58 degrees by the afternoon. The bigger drop in temperatures is overnight, down to 32 degrees, so the last of the showers Saturday night can change to some wintry mix and snow, mainly in the higher elevations.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

