Buckles, Bishop win Titans Mr. Football Award
Alcoa QB and Karns RB among state’s best
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2021 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.
More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2021 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
Caden Buckles, a quarterback, wins the Class-3A award after leading his Alcoa Tornadoes to a 7th straight State Championship. Buckles was named Blue Cross Bowl MVP in that 3-A win over East Nashville. Also a finalist in Class-3A was record setting quarterback keaton harig from Loudon High School.
De’Sean Bishop wins the award in Class-5A after rushing for over 27 hundred yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in 2021. Bishop, who dedicated the honor to his team and his 17 year old cousin was was shot and killed last year, is the first ever recipient of the honor from Karns High School.
As an added bonus, the 10 winners today have been invited back for Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium to serve as the Titans 12th man during their game against the Jaguars, a game you’ll see right here on WVLT and CBS.
2021 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
Division I, Class 1A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Division I, Class 2A
Ty Simpson, Westview
Division I, Class 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Division I, Class 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Division I, Class 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Division I, Class 6A
Destin Wade, Summit
Division II, Class A
Steele Haynes, USJ
Division II, Class AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Division II, Class AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kicker of the Year
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
