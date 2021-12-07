Buckles, Bishop win Titans Mr. Football Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2021 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2021 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

Caden Buckles, a quarterback, wins the Class-3A award after leading his Alcoa Tornadoes to a 7th straight State Championship. Buckles was named Blue Cross Bowl MVP in that 3-A win over East Nashville. Also a finalist in Class-3A was record setting quarterback keaton harig from Loudon High School.

De’Sean Bishop wins the award in Class-5A after rushing for over 27 hundred yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in 2021. Bishop, who dedicated the honor to his team and his 17 year old cousin was was shot and killed last year, is the first ever recipient of the honor from Karns High School.

As an added bonus, the 10 winners today have been invited back for Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium to serve as the Titans 12th man during their game against the Jaguars, a game you’ll see right here on WVLT and CBS.

2021 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Division I, Class 2A

Ty Simpson, Westview

Division I, Class 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Division I, Class 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Division I, Class 6A

Destin Wade, Summit

Division II, Class A

Steele Haynes, USJ

Division II, Class AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Division II, Class AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kicker of the Year

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

