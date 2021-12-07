Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Some residents in South Carolina were treated to a Griswold’s Christmas … sort of.

Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Raising Cane location in Charleston to grab some chicken, according to WCSC.

But he didn’t stop there. The comedian went behind the counter to surprise unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter, and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were even able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

And while he may have asked if he could “refill your eggnog for you or get you something to eat,” it’s not likely Chase offered to “drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead,” in this scenario – leaving that for Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat
Jeff Anthony Shepherd
Divers find truck belonging to man missing out of Scott Co. for three years, remains found
John Morrow
Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation
5th-wheel camper lands on school bus in Trousdale County
RV lands on Middle Tenn. school bus with driver still inside, report says

Latest News

Noise reduction cameras to monitor motorists noise levels in downtown Knoxville
City of Knoxville plans to try out noise reduction cameras
Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor and veteran Dunward B. Swanson
Pearl Harbor survivor recalls the attack 80 years later
Flu cases rise more than 20 times at East Tenn children's hospital
Cocke Co. toddler hit with COVID, flu and pneumonia amid ‘twindemic’ concerns
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama