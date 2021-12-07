Cocke Co. toddler hit with COVID, flu and pneumonia amid ‘twindemic’ concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is reporting a rise in flu cases as of last month, which has sparked ‘twindemic’ concerns.

A spokesperson told WVLT News that doctors had treated nearly 70 patients in less than three months. There were only three cases back in October but jumped to 66 as of Dec. 5th.

One of those patients was a Cocke County two-year-old child who is now recovering from three illnesses. His mother, Toyzann Cline, told WVLT News her first trip to a different doctor suggested her toddler had COVID and two ear infections, but she knew there was more.

“They just said it was COVID and a double ear infection,” said Cline. “I didn’t think it was right. I thought there was more to it than just that.”

She was right. Not only did her son test positive for COVID, but she also said doctors at Children’s Hospital confirmed his weak immune system welcomed the flu and pneumonia.

“To sit there and try not to cry when your baby is just sitting there crying because he’s hurt and he doesn’t feel good... it’s hard,” said Cline said. “It [flu] really wasn’t on my mind. Everyone is talking about COVID, this COVID that. And, the doctors told me they’re seeing a lot of COVID this year.”

In a news conference Monday, Tennessee’s top doctor, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said she expects more cases are on the way.

“Remember that flu shots go down to age six months,” said Dr. Pierce. “Right now, our COVID vaccines are approved down to age five. Our flu shots are approved down to six months. They are highly affected, and in almost all instances, they are free.”

Dr. Piercey said the best line of defense is as simple as a flu shot.

“Right now at 21.6 % of Tennesseans have the flu shot. That’s a little less than what it was on this date in both 2019 and 2020,” said Piercey.

