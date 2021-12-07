Controversial statue of Confederate general removed from perch off Middle Tennessee highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from its place along I-65 in Middle Tennessee Tuesday, a report from WSMV said.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a prominent general during the Civil War and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1860s.

The statue sat on the property of Bill Dorris for over 20 years, WSMV reported, along with flags representing Confederate states.

Dorris has since passed away, WSMV’s report said. The statue has been the subject of debate in recent years, given the removal and relocation of several other Confederate monuments as of late.

A bust of General Forrest was removed from the Tennessee Capitol in July, which helped spur concern about Dorris’ statue.

Dorris said he placed the statue along the highway to remind visitors of East Tennessee’s history, the report said. Activists have opposed the statue and most recently have spray-painted the word “monster” on the statue, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.