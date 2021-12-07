Family gifted home from Habitat for Humanity ahead of holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family is getting a new home just in time for Christmas.

Credit Unions Care and Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, along with volunteers and community support, came together Monday night to dedicate the completed construction of a new home for a local Knoxville family.

Officials started construction on the new home in July.

The new homeowners invested hundreds of dollars of their own labor in the house in addition to getting an affordable mortgage and receiving financial education.

“The timing of the dedication of this home could not be happening at a better time. To have this special family in their new home in time for the holidays is the perfect way to wrap up this project. We are in the time of year where we reflect on giving. Credit unions collectively live by the moto ‘people helping people’ and we are honored to have been able to live this motto out alongside our Knoxville Habitat for Humanity partner. We are all beaming with excitement in anticipation of getting to say, ‘welcome home’,” said Alicia Strange, Credit Unions Care spokesperson.

Getting a Habitat for Humanity home begins by filling out an application. You can learn more on their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.