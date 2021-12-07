Advertisement

Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border

Tennessee Gov. Lee has authorized extra members to be sent to the border to address the drug crisis.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee authorized 50 additional Tennessee National Guard members to deploy to the U.S. Southern Border in early 2022 to curb the ongoing drug crisis Tuesday.

“An open border has far-reaching consequences that are fueling a drug crisis impacting both our national security and the safety of our state,” said Gov. Lee. “I have authorized additional Tennessee Guard support at our Southern border as we look to address drug trafficking at the source.”

Drug seizures along the border have continued to rise each month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Officials said that over 200,000 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine had been seized this year alone.

Tennessee saw over 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, a 45% increase from 2019.

While Tennesseans have previously been at the border to provide support for security efforts, the additional deployment responds to the “surge” in illegal crossing and drug-related activity, Gov. Lee said.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are capable and ready to come to the aid of our fellow Americans along the Texas border,” said Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes. “Their service and sacrifice carry on a longstanding tradition and are rooted in a long line of Tennesseans who established the Volunteer Legacy that distinctly marks our great state.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat
Jeff Anthony Shepherd
Divers find truck belonging to man missing out of Scott Co. for three years, remains found
John Morrow
Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation
5th-wheel camper lands on school bus in Trousdale County
RV lands on Middle Tenn. school bus with driver still inside, report says

Latest News

Noise reduction cameras to monitor motorists noise levels in downtown Knoxville
City of Knoxville plans to try out noise reduction cameras
100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor and veteran Dunward B. Swanson
Pearl Harbor survivor recalls the attack 80 years later
Flu cases rise more than 20 times at East Tenn children's hospital
Cocke Co. toddler hit with COVID, flu and pneumonia amid ‘twindemic’ concerns
Vol legend speaking at College Football hall of Fame news conference in las Vegas on Dec. 7th,...
Al Wilson set to join Vol greats in College Football Hall of Fame
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat