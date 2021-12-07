“Kind of scares me”, Heritage High alum reacts to teacher’s arrest for child sex crimes

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

New Details on Heritage High School Teacher A Blount County teacher is charged with sex crimes against children. Did he have relationships with students? Authorities lay out their investigation in court documents. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Io5nn3 Posted by WVLT on Monday, December 6, 2021

A Blount County woman and Heritage High School alumna said she worries about her daughter attending the school in upcoming years because of a teacher being charged with child sex crimes.

John Morrow was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on December 2nd at the high school.

According to the teacher file from 2020, the 50-year-old air force veteran stated in his cover letter he wrote in part, “Teaching is my calling and I look forward to getting back in the classroom and back on the field.”

He is charged in the United States District Court for the Eastern District with knowingly transferring obscene material to a minor, attempting production of child pornography and attempting enticement of a minor.

The affidavit reveals he met an FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl on a social media app called Kik. The affidavit showed inappropriate messages exchanged about sexual acts.

John Morrow (Laurel County Correctional Center)

Jordan Chapman shared she knows parents are moving their kids from Heritage High School to other schools.

“Kind of scares me because my daughter would be going to Heritage eventually and it makes me not even want to send her there,” said Chapman, a 2017 Heritage High graduate.

The affidavit also stated many of the messages exchanged were during normal school hours.

Morrow has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.