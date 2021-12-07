Pellissippi State Community College responds to ransomware attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pellissippi State Community College determined that a network system outage appeared to be the result of a ransomware attack Tuesday.

The incident has since been contained, and experts are currently working on getting the computer systems operational as soon as possible, an announcement from school officials stated.

“Pellissippi State is executing its Cyber Incident Response Plan, which includes contracting with computer forensics experts and working with law enforcement,” a spokesperson said.

Officials with the college said the extent of the incident is under investigation.

