Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Morrow was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at Heritage High School on December 2.

The teacher, who applied to work in Blount County Schools in the Summer of 2020, was arrested on various child sex crimes charges.

A federal affidavit claims he met an FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl on a social media app called Kik. The affidavit showed inappropriate messages exchanged about sexual acts.

Morrow sent pornographic videos to the undercover agent, the affidavit claims. When the undercover agents asked if Morrow had ever had sexual relationships with students, the affidavit reports Morrow alluded that women in the pornographic videos were present and/or past students.

The affidavit claims Morrow asked the undercover agent, who was posing as a 12-year-old girl, to take photos of her classmates in the locker room and send the images to him. That affidavit claims Morrow wrote, “You should take pics of them and send them to Coach, don’t get caught tho!”

He is charged in the United States District Court for the Eastern District with knowingly transferring obscene material to a minor, attempting production of child pornography and attempting enticement of a minor.

The affidavit also stated many of the messages exchanged were during normal school hours.

According to Morrow’s personnel file from 2020, the 50-year-old air force veteran stated in his cover letter, “Teaching is my calling and I look forward to getting back in the classroom and back on the field.”

John Morrow (Laurel County Correctional Center)

A Blount County woman and Heritage High School alumna said she worries about her daughter attending the school in upcoming years because of a teacher being charged with child sex crimes.

Jordan Chapman shared she knows parents are moving their kids from Heritage High School to other schools.

“Kind of scares me because my daughter would be going to Heritage eventually and it makes me not even want to send her there,” said Chapman, a 2017 Heritage High graduate.

Morrow has been suspended without pay.

