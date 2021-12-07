Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville man is in custody after he ran over his girlfriend with his truck in the University of Tennessee’s G10 garage, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to G10 garage around midnight the night of Dec. 5 on reports of a domestic disturbance, the report said. Officers reportedly spoke with witnesses and the victim, identified as Brittany Bush, and discovered that Bush’s boyfriend, Jonathan Blair, 28, had backed over her after having an argument. Witnesses told officers that Blair ran over Bush, then exited his truck and asked her to get back inside so he could take her to the hospital. Bush allegedly told Blair to leave, screaming at him, which he did, the report said.

Officers were able to track Blair down, who appeared to be drunk, according to the report. Officers said that Blair admitted to be under the influence, and he was taken into custody.

Bush reportedly suffered at least three fractures in her pelvis and abrasions on her back. Blair was charged with aggravated assault.

