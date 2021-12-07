Spotty rain and flurries Wednesday morning, nice afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll start out with clouds and spotty showers Wednesday morning, but sunshine returns quickly making for a decent day. A First Alert is in effect for later this week as another cold front brings us gusty rain and a few storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening we’ll see temperatures drop into the mid-30s, but clouds increase overnight which will rebound temperatures to around 39 by the time you are stepping out the door Tuesday morning.

A few light showers move in overnight with spotty wintery mix to snow at the Tennesee and Kentucky line through the early morning hours. Sunshine returns quickly allowing temperatures to get near 53 by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds return Thursday, but warmer air is flowing our way. That leaves Thursday around 56 degrees with showers moving in overnight Thursday into Friday.

We’re looking at scattered rain and storms for Friday, and a high of 66 degrees, with gradually warming temperatures continuing into Friday night.

A First Alert has been added to Saturday due to a line of heavy rain and gusty winds arriving as a cold front moves through. About another 1″+ is possible Saturday with winds gusting up to 40 mph at times. We’ll see about an 80% coverage of the gusty rain and a few storms Saturday morning through the early afternoon hours.

First Alert for heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday (WVLT)

We’ll start off around 68 degrees Saturday morning and cool down to about 58 by the afternoon. The bigger drop in temperatures is overnight, down to 32 degrees, so the last of the showers Saturday night can change to some wintry mix and snow, mainly in the higher elevations.

Tuesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

