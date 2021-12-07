Sweetwater police arrest, charge suspected porch pirate
Sweetwater police officers arrested and charged a man after he allegedly stole packages from people.
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to reports of a string of stolen packages throughout the city Monday, a report from the department said.
According to the report, one of the victims was able to share a video of the suspect, which was shared with surrounding agencies. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Tom Long, who was arrested at a home in Madisonville.
All reported property was returned to the owners, and Long was charged by the SPD with theft over $1,000 and 2 counts of theft under $1,000.
