Sweetwater police arrest, charge suspected porch pirate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to reports of a string of stolen packages throughout the city Monday, a report from the department said.

According to the report, one of the victims was able to share a video of the suspect, which was shared with surrounding agencies. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Tom Long, who was arrested at a home in Madisonville.

All reported property was returned to the owners, and Long was charged by the SPD with theft over $1,000 and 2 counts of theft under $1,000.

On Monday 12-6-2021 the Sweetwater Police responded to several reports of thefts of recently delivered packages... Posted by Sweetwater Police Department- TN on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.