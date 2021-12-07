Tennessee taking on Texas Tech in Jimmy V Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 13th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team heads to New York City for its second straight game away from home, competing in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden against Texas Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Fans can catch Tuesday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App or online at espn.com/watch. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analysis) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 81 on Sirius, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.

Tennessee enters the Jimmy V Classic coming off a road win over Colorado on Saturday, 69-54. Freshman Kennedy Chandler led the way for the Vols with 27 points on 13-for-20 shooting in 36 minutes of action. Chandler’s 13 made field goals were the most by a Vol in a single game since Feb. 19, 2013.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee lost its only previous meeting with Texas Tech when the Red Raiders posted an 88-71 win in Knoxville on Dec. 3, 1953.

• The Vols own a 15-19 record against current members of the Big XII Conference.

• Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is very familiar with the Red Raiders from his 17 years as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. Barnes led Texas to a 33-4 record against Texas Tech.

• Barnes’s 33 career wins vs. Texas Tech are his most against any opponent.

• Tennessee owns a record of 9-18 in the state of New York, dating to Jan. 27, 1937 (a 30-24 loss at Long Island).

• In New York City, the Vols are 7-17 overall.

• The Vols are 7-8 all-time at the current Madison Square Garden.

• Tennessee freshman Zakai Zeigler is from nearby Wyandanch on Long Island.

A win would improve Tennessee to 7-12 on the season and 3-1 against major-conference opposition so far this year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.