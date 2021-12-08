Appreciation lunch for Food Ministry volunteers.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 dedicated volunteers work to make sure no one in Sevier County is hungry and Wednesday they were thanked for what they do.

Walter’s State Community College hosted the Sevier County Food Ministries Volunteers with an appreciation luncheon.

The culinary team made a wonderful lunch with country spare ribs, chicken pot pie and all the sides.

For the volunteers, it’s a time to reflect on the hundreds of families who come through the ministry to put food on the table.

“It’s just a day for them and they get to be served,” said Jim Davis with the Food Ministries. “The kids donate their time, they have a great menu and it’s just a chance to relax and have all the volunteers who work 50 weeks out of the year”

Sevier County Food Ministries will be preparing for the holiday bag distribution week for Christmas meals next week .

