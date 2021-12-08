Cedar Lane family displaced after battery sparks fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man and his two dogs were displaced after a battery caught fire in their home on Cedar Lane, according to City of Oak Ridge Spokesperson Lauren Gray.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to the house at 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday, just three minutes after the homeowner called and said that a lithium battery was on fire in his living room, according to Gray.

Firefighters on scene were able to put out the fire in 10 minutes and the man was able to get out him and his dogs out of the home in time.

The owner attributes his working smoke alarms for waking him up in time to escape.

“We would also like to remind all residents to close doors before you go to sleep,” said Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard. “Closing the door reduces fire growth and spread, limits damage to your home, and could possibly save your life.”

The ORFD offers a free inspection of your smoke alarm. You can sign up by calling 865-425-FIRE or by visiting the Fire Department’s page at OakRidgeTN.gov.

