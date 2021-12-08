Communities unite to help provide toys for children in difficult situations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Santa Claus is coming to town in a few weeks, but he’s got a little help this year for his Knoxville deliveries.

On Wednesday, volunteers from Childhelp, Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce, the Knoxville Police Department and other schools and organizations collected toys for Childhelp’s toy drive for children in the Knoxville community.

Ken Bender, the Executive Director of Childhelp says the toys will be separated and given to children within Childhelp who are in foster care or have been through abuse, neglect and trauma.

“Childhood mental health is such an important thing right now, and this is going to bring a happy day for them on Christmas,” shared Bender.

As volunteers drove around Wednesday morning to Primrose School of Farragut, First Farragut United Methodist Church, and Primrose School West Knox, they were able to collect hundreds of toys for children with the Childhelp program.

”We’re sponsoring just over 110 kids this year. Each of them is going to get between five and seven gifts. These kids have written out their wish lists. We give them to our sponsors and they’ve done an incredible job. Most of the sponsors have gotten everything on those wish lists,” says Bender.

Families are said to start picking up the gifts for the children next week.

Bender says Childhelp is always accepting toy and monetary donations for children they help throughout the year.

For ways to donate or become a sponsor, click here.

