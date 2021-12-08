Fentress County elementary school takes cover during Monday morning storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday, a tornado warning was applied to the people of Fentress County. At Pine Haven Elementary, principal Sheri York said more than 200 students inside the school.

York said all students were calm and went into the hallway per the school’s protocol. She attributes a smooth process to the training they do.

“We do two or three tornado drills a year, so we always make sure we’re on top of keeping the kids safe,” said York.

No students were injured and there were no reported injuries in Fentress County, after the National Weather Service ruled that it wasn’t a tornado that damaged parts of the county but rather straight-line winds.

“We’re just thankful that you know it didn’t do more than what it did,” said EMA Director James Bilbrey.

Bilbrey said the elementary school lost three heating and air units from the top of the school and there is a small leak in the schools roof because of the storm. He added that the baseball field across the street had a destroyed dugout and some ripped nets along the field.

Fentress County School’s Mike Jones said they have temporary units installed so students can resume classes typically after being dismissed just hours after the storm on Monday.

Jones doesn’t know how much damages will cost but expects to have that total number in the coming days.

Bilbrey said there are two community storm shelters in Jamestown, but neither had to be used on Monday because the storm was not severe enough.

