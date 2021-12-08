Few light showers early, then warming ahead of another strong cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few light showers are moving through now, but the intensity of the late week system is why we have a First Alert ahead. We’ll warm up between now and then, so we’ll help you make some plans before that strong cold front moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning isn’t as cold, with more clouds but also a few light showers. There’s a drizzle to light rain moving through parts of East Tennessee this morning, where it’s only cooling to the upper 30s. The Tennessee, Kentucky line is seeing some light snowfall in spots with temperatures around freezing.

Clouds exit quickly, giving us a mostly sunny midday and sunshine-filled afternoon. We’ll top out around 53 degrees, which is perfectly average, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Clouds return late tonight, but we can still cool to around 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out with more clouds, but looks more partly cloudy in the late afternoon to evening. Still a mild high of 56 degrees for this time of the year.

Temperatures warm Friday through Saturday morning, ahead of the First Alert for the strong cold front. Friday comes with scattered rain and some thunderstorms, and the afternoon will be around 60 degrees, but continue to warm in the evening to early Saturday morning to around 68 degrees.

Strong cold front brings gusty downpours Saturday. (WVLT)

Then the First Alert for the heavy rain and gusts of at least 40 mph. We could collect an inch to 1.5 inches, and isolated higher amounts. That heavier rain plus gusty winds could topple trees a little easier.

This clears out faster for Saturday night, so we’ll drop to around 29 degrees by Sunday morning, and then enjoy sunshine and a chilly afternoon at 48 degrees.

First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

