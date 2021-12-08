Find Your Fun with local light displays this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you been out to see the Christmas lights yet? There are so many great spots around East Tennessee to check out this holiday season.

You can go see the glow of 22,000 Christmas lights every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and then from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. You can find The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights Display at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenior City. Tune your radio to 91.5 FM to listen along.

Then in Knoxville, you can go see the Johnson Christmas Light Display weekdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tune into 87.7 or 88.7 FM to listen to the synchronized music. You can find the Johnson Christmas Light Display at 4901 Fragrant Cloud Lane in Knoxville.

In the Crest Haven subdivision, you can listen to music from your car and watch the lights dance! Daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 929 Oak Haven Road in Knoxville, go Listen to the Lights. The last day of shows will be January 6th, so you still have plenty of time. The show runs about 30 minutes.

Now, if you want to be part of the lights, there is a fun event going on Saturday evening. You can go on a fun, family-friendly, holiday-themed, bike ride through downtown Knoxville and the Old City. Tour De Lights encourages you to decorate yourself and your bikes. The free ride starts at 5:30 p.m. You can also go and watch the festivities.

There are plenty more Christmas displays and Christmas events going on around East Tennesee.

