Advertisement

Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records say

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. Foster died in police custody in Pickens County, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)(Stephan Savoia | AP)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Court documents state that former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody.

WVUE reported Foster was arrested Sunday in Pickens County, Alabama, on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

The same day, court documents alleged Foster attacked another inmate in his sleep, according to WVUE.

“(The victim) was asleep and Foster stood over him attempting to steal his socks before repeatedly striking (the victim) to the chest, rib cage and abdomen area,” the records stated.

The man suffered multiple bone bruises and swelling in his chest as a result of Foster’s attack, officials said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear what happened to Foster between the time of the alleged attack and his death the next day at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says
John Morrow
Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat
Anchorage Police Lights
11-year-old boy trapped beneath side-by-side vehicle in critical condition
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border

Latest News

Chapman Highway closed due to car crash.
Chapman Highway at Ford Hill closed
More clouds Thursday
More clouds and warmer ahead of next cold front
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far
Students donating toys for the Childhelp Toy Drive.
Communities unite to help provide toys for children in difficult situations
One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike